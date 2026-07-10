Jerry “J.J.” Roose (1937 – 2026)

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(Army Veteran; West Unity Graduate)

Jerry “J.J.” Roose, 88, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at Heritage Village of Waterville, on Thursday, July 2, 2026, just shy of his 89th birthday.

J.J. was born on July 3, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth C. and Marian L. (Helf) Roose.

He was a 1955 graduate of West Unity High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army until receiving his honorable discharge.

On May 28, 1958, J.J. married Dorothy G. Kurtz. Together they shared 45 years of marriage until Dorothy’s passing on December 11, 2003.

J.J. dedicated his career to the trucking industry, working for several companies throughout the years before retiring from Stone Co. in Montpelier, Ohio.

He took great pride in caring for his home and property and could often be found mowing the lawn or working outdoors. J.J. especially enjoyed opening his home to family and friends, creating countless memories.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Tom) Roose of Bowling Green, Ohio; three granddaughters, Brittiny Roose, Ashton Christian, and Taylor Roose, all of Bowling Green; four great-grandchildren, Aidenn, Journee, Kingstyn, and Justin; his sister, Peggy Hartman; and close friends, Mark Detwiler and Dan Claire.

J.J. was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Roose; three brothers; one sister; his companion, Margaret “Maggie” Warner; and his best friend, Wilfred “Willie” Wilson.

Visitation for J.J. will be held on Monday, July 13, 2026, from noon until 2 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty St., West Unity. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Military honors will be accorded by West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with J.J.’s family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.