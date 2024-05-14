David Wilson (1959 – 2024)

(Member Of Solid Rock Community Church)

Veteran

David R. Wilson, 64, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, May 6, 2024. David was born on Aug. 3, 1959, to Glen and Jessie Marietta (Moore) Wilson.

He graduated from Ayersville High School in 1977 and served in the U.S. Army for several years, stationed in Korea providing Medevac on Huey Helicopters.

David worked as an independent contractor and most recently worked hard to establish “Finished Right Painting”, providing professional painting services to both residential and commercial clients.

He was a member of Solid Rock Community Church and enjoyed his church family and his small business group.

David is survived by his stepfather, Greg Lime of Defiance; brothers: Tim Wilson of Napoleon, Mitch Wilson of Wauseon, Mark (Beth) Wilson of Irmo, South Carolina, and Mike (Lisa) Wilson of Archbold; his sister, Becky (Pat Rockey) Wilson of Defiance; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joey Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 9-11 a.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, Ohio. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Rob Rodriguez officiating.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to Solid Rock Community Church, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.