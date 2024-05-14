Benjamin Gomez, Sr. (1975 – 2024)

(Resided In Archbold)

Benjamin Louis Gomez, Sr., age 48, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Ben was a radiology technician at Hicksville Memorial Hospital. He attended New Jerusalem Church in Defiance. He was an avid golfer and member at St. Mike’s Golf Course.

Benjamin Louis Gomez was born on August 1, 1975, in Defiance, Ohio the son of George Gomez and Anne (Steingass) Gomez. He graduated from Ayersville High School and earned an Associate Degree from Rhodes College. He married Anna M. Tijerina on April 12, 1997 in Archbold and she survives.

Ben is also survived by his children, Benjamin Gomez, Jr., of Archbold, Dominga Gomez and Isaiah Gomez, both of Montpelier and Noah, Josiah and Isabella Gomez, all of Archbold; his mother and stepfather, Anne & Alan Martin, of Archbold; father, George Gomez, of Oklahoma; sister, Sara Gomez, of Defiance; three nieces and one nephew.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 6:00 P.M. at Templo Cristiano Asambleas de Dios, 300 Park Street, Archbold, OH 43502. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with his services.

Memorials in honor of Ben may be made to his family.