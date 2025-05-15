Rev. Lanny Zup (1936 – 2025)

(Member Of Stryker’s St. John Lutheran Church)

Rev. Lanny R. Zup, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Rev. Zup served Lutheran churches in Westville, Indiana; Rochester, New York; Miramar, Florida; and Edgerton, Ohio.

He also served as guest preacher at many churches in northwest Ohio, including Zion in West Jefferson.

He was a member and Pastor Emeritus at St. John Lutheran Church of Stryker. Lanny served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Hollywood, Florida.

He was also an Ohio High School basketball official for over 25 years and did tax preparation at H & R Block in Bryan specializing in clergy returns. Following retirement, Lanny and Bonnie were blessed to be able to travel extensively visiting all 50 states and 14 countries.

Lanny R. Zup was born January 3, 1936, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Julius and Eugenia (Zacharov) Zup, who were naturalized immigrants from Prussia.

Lanny graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, then US Army Chaplain school and served in the Army Reserves, then later earned an MA in Counseling from Ashland University and M Div. He married Bonnie Feltz in June of 1967 in Buffalo, New York and she survives.

Also surviving are his son, Andrew (Mary) Zup, of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Dr. Susan Zup and husband Dr. Jason Reiss, of Boston, MA; 5 grandchildren, Xavier (Mallory) Zup, Oriana Zup, Amelia Zup, Catherine and Mikaela Reiss. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Von Zup.

Visitation for Rev. Lanny Zup will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church, T-079, OH-66, Stryker, OH with Rev. Dale Kern and Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Edgerton or St. John Lutheran Church of Stryker.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.