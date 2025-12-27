Dean Myers (1946 – 2025)

(Served With Gorham-Fayette Fire Department)

FAYETTE – Dean L. Myers, age 79, of Fayette, passed away at Fulton County Health Center on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Morenci MI, on September 20, 1946, to the late Jesse W. and Laona K. “Onie” (Weber) Myers.

Dean attended and graduated from Gorham-Fayette Schools. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Shelley. They were married on March 3, 1979, in Fayette, Ohio.

Dean served his country in the United States Navy for four years and got to see and experience a lot during that time. He had many jobs after leaving the service. He worked at Dayton-Walther for 13 years where he was a supervisor.

He loved farming and working part-time for the Village of Fayette. Dean joined Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, serving for 11 years, and rose through the ranks attaining Captain and Assistant Chief. He was also a Fayette American Legion Post 143 member.

He was always one that had to have the perfect yard, and he made sure of that. When he was not playing cards with family or neighbors you could find him in the kitchen cooking up a storm. Dean also enjoyed playing bingo, where he always would win, it never failed.

He was a little league coach, enjoyed woodworking crafts, trips that he and his wife took, and loved his new passion for historic things. Dean was a family man; he would always do what needed to be done for his family. You would find him supporting his grandkids in their sporting events to their families. He also enjoyed summer cookouts with the family.

Surviving is his wife, Shelley Myers; children, Brian ( Jolene) Myers, Shane (Mia) Myers, Rebecca (Mike) Beals and Mandy (Mark) Avery; grandchildren, Jena Groves, Jake Myers, Caleb Avery, Tristan Avery, Samuel Avery, Seth DeLosSantos, Wesley Derby, John Derby, Matthew Beals, Ashlyn Hill, Dallas Timberman, Madelyn Timberman, Gracelyn Timberman and Jadyn Wilson; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Dusty Timberman.

Visitation for Dean will be held at Marry Funeral home in Fayette, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from 2:00 PM -4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial contributions in Dean’s memory may be given to Fayette Fire Association.

The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.