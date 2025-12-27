Amy “Tate” LaCombe (1969 – 2025)

(Site Manager For Pulaski Head Start)

Amy “Tate” L. LaCombe, 56, of Pioneer passed away peacefully after fighting a two-year, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends on December 23, 2025, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on June 8, 1969, in Morenci, Michigan to Alan F. and Barbara (Uecker) LaCombe. Tate graduated from North Central High School in 1987.

She then went on to get her associate’s degrees in Applied Sciences in Social Services from the University of Toledo, and a degree as a Program Administrator and in Early Childhood Education from Northwest State Community College.

For nearly 35 years she worked at NOCAC- Pulaski Head Start as the Site Manager. Tate enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was a die-hard Michigan Wolverines fan.

She is survived by her parents Al and Barb of Pioneer; her partner Diane Veres of Pioneer; fur baby Maizi Blu; siblings Steven (Rhonda) LaCombe of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Kimberly (Jason) ElRite of Carmel, Indiana, Kristin (Mike Kohlmeier) LaCombe of Brevard, North Carolina and Joseph (Kristy) LaCombe of Fishers, Indiana; many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.

Tate was preceded in death by her brother Alan “Jay” LaCombe and a great niece Ocean Renee Dellisanti.

Visitation for Amy will be on Friday, January 2nd from 2-6pm and Saturday from 10-11am at the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 East Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. The family would like everyone attending to dress casually in your favorite team gear. Tate will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Pulaski Head Start or Taylor Cancer Research Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

I am at peace, my soul’s at rest. There is no need for tears, for with your love I was so blessed for all those many years.