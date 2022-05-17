Deanna Evers (1943-2022)

Facebook

Deanna Mae Evers, age 78, of Waldron, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Deanna was born on July 11, 1943, in Wauseon, OH, the daughter of Carl and Geneva (Strayer) Murray.

Deanna was a graduate of Wauseon High School and went on to receive her associate degree in business at Davis Business School.

On August 13, 1966, in Wauseon, she married LeRoy “Mick” Evers and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2003.

She was a member of the Fayette Christian Church and the Waldron Friends of the Library.

She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, reading, painting, doing crafts, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was always there to lend a helping hand to others when needed.

Deanna is survived by her two children, Parrish Evers, and Jennifer (Bill) Douthit, and grandson, Conner Douthit; and significant other, Steve Bowser.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Per Deanna’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, at Fayette Christian Church with Pastor Vicki Schnitkey officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Waldron Library or to Fayette Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.