Deanna Miller (1939 – 2026)

(Quiet Strength, Caring Nature & Servant’s Heart)

Deanna Drake Miller, age 86, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2026. She was born on August 9, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late John and Henrietta Drake.

Deanna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert D. Miller, and her son, Robert W. Miller. She is lovingly survived by her children and family: Jonnie D. Wagner; Philip Nawrocki; Steve and Mari Miller; Tim and Candy Miller; Deanna Miller; David and Rhonda Miller; Andrew and Netta Miller; and Jenetta and Kevin Wallace. She also leaves behind a remarkable legacy of 32 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Davidia and Stan Seevers.

Deanna’s life was rooted in love for her family. She found her greatest joy in the generations she helped build, and her legacy will live on through each of them.

She will be remembered for her quiet strength, her caring nature, and the deep love she gave so freely to those around her. Deanna’s life was a quiet reflection of faith—steady, giving, and full of love.

She believed deeply in caring for others, not just in words, but in action. Whether through the way she loved her family or the kindness she extended to those in need, she lived a life that spoke gently but powerfully.

She was an avid contributor and volunteer for “Bags of Love”, where she found purpose in giving back and helping others feel seen and cared for. She shared her heart with the world.

Her greatest joy, however, was her family. The generations she helped build stand as a testament to her love, her strength, and her unwavering presence.

She will be remembered for her gentle and ornery spirit and servant’s heart. She truly loved her family. Her stories will be missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.