Sharon Viers (1945 – 2026)

(Delta Resident; Longtime Registered Nurse)

Sharon K. Viers, age 81 of Delta, Ohio, a devoted nurse, loving wife, and cherished aunt, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 21, 2026, in her home, with her husband Dale by her side.

Born on April 14, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Gerald Leroy and Julia Kathryn (Bennett) Kitchen, Sharon lived a life marked by compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to care for others.

For 27 years, Sharon served as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, where her gentle touch and skilled expertise brought comfort and healing to countless patients.

Later, her heart led her to Nurse for Hospice of Northwest Ohio for 23 years, where she provided solace and dignity to those navigating their final days.

Her career was more than a profession—it was a calling, one that she embraced with grace and unwavering strength. Sharon loved sewing, quilting and traveling in her RV with her husband Dale. They were members of the Maumee Valley Winnies RV Group.

Sharon married her beloved husband, Dale E. Viers, on March 31, 1973, and their partnership was a testament to enduring devotion. Together, they built a life filled with warmth and mutual respect. Sharon is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark (Terri) Viers, and Judy (David) Hinkelman, as well as many nieces and nephews, each touched by her generous spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Julia Kitchen: sister, Theyma Whitney; brother, Tom Kitchen and brother-in-law, Ronald Viers.

A Service of Remembrance for Sharon will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121).