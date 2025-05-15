Deanna Tucker (1961 – 2025)

(1979 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Deanna Jane Tucker, 64, of Bryan, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, surrounded by her family at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, after an extended illness.

She was born February 10, 1961, to the late Jim and Phyllis Luke. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1979.

She worked at the Bryan K-Mart for 19 years, where she built great friendships that continue to this day, and she also worked at Airmate Company and Potter Inc.

She married Jim Tucker on July 27, 1985, and he survives. The two of them made an excellent match throughout their 39 years of marriage.

His effervescence and deep faith combined with Deanna’s quiet but profound strength, reassurance, and unwavering calm made an excellent duo, and together they model what marriage is about, truly living out their wedding vows, especially the line “in sickness and in health.”

Together, Jim and Deanna built and supported a beautiful family, with two children, Julie and Joe. This was her true joy in life: her family, especially cheering for her kids in their activities, being a source of ongoing support for them, and spending time playing games, watching TV or just talking about their days.

She and Jim attended every school activity and put their kids first every single day. Deanna would wake her kids out of bed with an energetic “Rise and shine, shine and rise!,” would sing to them at night, and made sure they knew they were deeply loved.

An avid reader, fan of Hallmark Christmas Movies, maker of delicious lasagna and pumpkin pie, and active member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Deanna will be most remembered as a devoted mother, loving wife, and caring friend.

Though her physical health since childhood often caused a lot of physical pain, she endured the pain with grace and kindness.

Even in these last five months of sickness, nurses and doctors regularly commented on her kindness, her gentle spirit, and how you could just feel her heart in her presence.

She is survived by her husband: Jim and two children: Joe and Julie; a brother James (Caroline) Luke of Texas, a sister, Stephanie Corron of Defiance, sisters-in-law Jean (Joe) McGuire, Mary Grymonprez, Jane Tucker and brother-in-law John (Betty) Tucker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Phyllis Luke, sister, Sandy, and brother Timmy.

Visitation will be held in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, on Monday, May 19, 2025, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. with recitation of the Rosary at 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Deanna on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Burial at Fountain Grove Cemetery will follow the service.

One of the Tucker family’s favorite holiday traditions is to drive around the Courthouse Square looking at the beautiful Christmas decorations. In honor of that tradition, memorial contributions may be made to support Bryan’s Christmas Decoration Fund.

The family wishes to thank this amazing community for all of their support and prayers throughout this entire journey.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com