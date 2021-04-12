Deborah Miller (1954-2021)

Deborah M. Miller, age 67, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Debbie was a homemaker and family babysitter. She was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton where she served as a greeter.

Debbie enjoyed mowing, gardening and taking walks. She was an avid supporter of her grandchildren attending all of their sporting events.

Deborah was born on February 26, 1954, in Norton, Virginia, the daughter of Denvil E. and Margaret E. (Seaver) Owens. She married Richard Miller on September 4, 1971 in Sherwood and he survives.

Debbie is also survived by her son, Jason (Tonya) Miller, of Hicksville; daughter, Karri (Greg) Kolb, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Thiel, of Edgerton, Brian (Alyssa) Miller, of Sherwood, Lane Kolb (Allison Vetter), and Brayden Kolb, both of Findlay and Emma Kolb, of Bryan; five great grandchildren, Peighton, Jameson, Dean, Colton and Rhowan and brothers, Sherril (Barb) Owens, of Bryan and Dave (Nancy) Owens, of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff Owens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Life Changing Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.