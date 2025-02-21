Richard “Dick” Sintobin (1953 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Richard “Dick” Allen Sintobin, age 71, lifelong resident of Delta, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2025 with his wife and children by his side.

He was born December 11, 1953, to the late Charles H. and Rozella F. (Beaverson) Sintobin in Wauseon, Ohio.

Dick graduated from Delta High School in 1972 and shortly after graduation he would marry the love of his life and high school sweetheart Penny Krauss on August 5, 1972, they would remain married for 53 years.

He was the proud owner of Sintobin Electric for over 45 years, where he was known for being very meticulous, always making sure that every screw was facing vertical. These same values of the family business will be carried on through his son Mark, who worked alongside his father for many years learning the trade.

Before owning the electrical company, Dick was employed with Producer’s livestock in Delta. He was a member of the Fulton Union Church.

In his spare time Dick could be seen at his cottage on Wampler’s Lake spending time with his family and friends while fishing, boating, hiking.

Dick loved walking through the woods as it was a special place for him to feel a sense of peace and connection to God. Another one of his favorite destinations was Five Mile Lake in Canada.

He and Penny also enjoyed visiting Amish Country and taking in the activities and scenery. He tried to never miss a child and grandchild’s sporting event and also served as a 4-H advisor in Fulton County for over 20 years. Dick would always cheer on The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Lions, as he was an avid fan.

Left to honor Dick are his wife, Penny Sintobin; daughter, Peggy (Tedd) Smith; son, Mark (Tabitha) Sintobin; grandchildren, Dylan (Karah) Smith, Faith (Evan) Smith, Daniel, Carson and Alice Sintobin, Amy (Brice) Carroll, Ashley (Ryan) Verdin and Heather (Jacob) Litz,; great grandchildren, Harrison, Kadence, Carly (Corey), Londyn, Kasmyn, Reece, Kowen, Ayla, one great granddaughter on the way; and great-great grandchild, Lane. siblings, Robert (Connie) Sintobin, Larry (Connie) Sintobin, Nancy (Phil) Warnke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat (Melanie) Reckner, Bruce (Diana) Krauss, Teresa (Frank) Wurns and Marcy (Jay) LeFevre.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rozella; granddaughter, Adrianne Nicole Smith; sister, Kathy Reckner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Mary Krauss; niece, Abby Jean Reckner, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Janet Steusloff, and great nephew Jaxson Andrews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Dick’s life will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, with Pastor Dan Horner officiating. Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to direct memorial contributions to either the 4-H Endowment Fund at the Ohio State University 4-H Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, Fulton Union Church, 5232 County Road HJ, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Dick’s memory.

