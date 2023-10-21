Debra “Deb” Frontz (1955 – 2023)

(Delta Resident)

Debra “Deb” Sue Frontz, age 68, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1955 to Dallas T. Cunningham and Kathryn J. (Havens) Garbers.

Deb was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for others, especially Thursday’s at Ayden Healthcare – Wauseon.

She loved visiting her mother at Ayden and gathering with the many residents. In her later years she loved crafting and running an antique booth in Maumee.

In downtown Wauseon she owned and operated the arts and crafts store, Old Town Emporium, where she would showcase her crafting abilities.

Deb also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flower gardens. Above everything her family was her pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James G. “Jim” Frontz; sons, James Frontz, Jr. and Shane Frontz (Amber Eagleson); grandsons, Adam Frontz and Archie Lee; mother, Kathryn J. Garbers; siblings, Cindy Mohr, Thomas L. Cunningham, David (Brenda) Garbers and Martin (Michelle) Garbers; nieces and nephews, Patrick, Justin, Aumend, Taylor, Angela and Laurel.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas T. Cunningham; sister-in-law, Sandra Cunningham and niece, Kadence Garbers.

Deb’s wishes were to keep things humble and private for her family. At this time there will be no formal services.

