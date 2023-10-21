Helen Eash (1927 – 2023)

(Worked At Seller’s Photo Studio In Archbold)

Helen Eash, 96, passed away on September 28, 2023. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Victor William Eash; their son, Victor William Eash Jr.; parents, Charles Swanick and Josephine Swanick; sister, Mary Tilton; and brother, James Swanick.

Helen moved to Murphy, N.C. on October 14, 2020 to live with her daughter, Dianne Fitts. Helen enjoyed living in Archbold all her married life.

Early in her marriage she worked at Seller’s Photo Studio in downtown Archbold as an oil painter of tinted photographs until colored film eliminated her job.

After the death of her husband Victor the owner of Vic’s Electric she got her GED and attended nurses training at Four County, south of town.

She worked as a practical nurse at Toledo, Defiance and Bryan Hospitals. Upon retirement she moved into an apartment in town.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 AM at the Archbold United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Archbold Cemetery south of town. A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

