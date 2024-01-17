Debra Wilson (1964 – 2024)

(Delta Resident; Worked At Schmidlin Greenhouse)

Debra A. Wilson, age 59, of Delta, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Ebeid Hospice Center of Sylvania.

She was born on December 27, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ronald Wingard and Nancy (VonSeggern) Wingard. Debra served over ten years with Schmidlin Greenhouse, where she grew many friendships.

She had a love of nature and enjoyed walking trails with her family, bird watching and tending to her flowers.

Debra was strong in her faith and shared our Lord’s plan of salvation with many she encountered through life’s journey.

Left to cherish her memory is her companion of 19 years, Keith Heising; children, Nicolas (Heather) Lazaris of Swanton, Kayli (Rickey) Guest of Texas, and Scott (Holly) Wilson of Delta; brothers, Ron (Lori Vest) Wingard, John Wingard and Jeremy Wingard; sisters, Dawn Moore, and Kristen Wingard; loving grandchildren and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A memorial service celebrating Debra’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2024; also at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Jerrold Jones will be officiating.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Feeding America, 161 North Clark St., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60601, St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Share our Strength / No Kid Hungry, P.O Box 715475, Philadelphia, PA 19171-5475 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.