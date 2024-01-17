Tina Mitchell (1960 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1978)

Tina R. Mitchell, 63, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Trinity Health, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Tina was born April 28, 1960, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Janet A. (Goebel) Olds. She was a 1978 graduate of Bryan High School. Tina was the office manager for Viper Carbide & Metals, and previously worked at Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Works.

In her free time, Tina enjoyed collecting antiques, attending drag races, watching football, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Renee (Michael) Haas of Loveland, Ohio, and Michael (Tricia) Lyons of Pioneer, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lauren Haas, Andrew Haas, Caitlyn Lyons, Ashlee Lyons, and Jacob Lyons; her father, Charles Olds of Bryan, Ohio; and two brothers, DeWayne Olds of Sherwood, Ohio, and Daniel (Margie) Olds of Bryan, Ohio.

Tina was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Ann Olds and a grandson, Cody Allan Lyons.

Visitation for Tina R. Mitchell will be held Friday, January 19, 2024, from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Tina will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 Noon with Ted Mathes officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Defiance County, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com