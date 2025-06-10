Delores Robbins (1936 – 2025)

(Life Member Of Bryan VFW)

Delores P. Robbins, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025. She was born on August 21, 1936 in Huntington, WV to Thomas and Mazie L. (May) Hardin.

For most of her life, Delores was raised in Greenup County, KY. From 1950-1960, she lived in California.

In the early 1970’s, Delores moved to Defiance, OH and on July 20, 1973, she married Morris J. Robbins in Edon, OH.

They settled in Montpelier and raised seven children. Delores was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, where she was a member of the Rosary Alter Society.

She was a life member of the Bryan VFW, the Pioneer VFW, the American Legion in Pioneer and the Montpelier Eagles.

Delores enjoyed her involvement with the Eagles Garden Club. For 16 years Delores worked for the Enrichment Center in Montpelier before retiring as a supervisor. She also drove bus for the Edon and Montpelier school districts for four years.

At one time Delores worked for the election board in Bridgewater Township and Pioneer and was a retired member of the Ohio AFSCME Local #1184.

Delores is survived by her children Charles (Lisa) Feeney of Montpelier and Gary (Jan) Feeney of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Stantz, Shane (Danielle) Feeney, Emily (Devin) Feeney, Josh Franz, Michelle (Ben) Sonnenberg, Charles “Chaz” (Elaine) Feeney, II., and Cheyenne Feeney; numerous great grandchildren; sister-in-law, June (Willis) Chappious of Stryker; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband, Morris Robbins in 2009; son, Steven Robbins in 1990; one great granddaughter; and her first husband, Gerald Feeney.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025 from 11-1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Upon the conclusion of services, a time of food and fellowship will take place at the Bryan VFW.

Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society or the Williams County Humane Society.