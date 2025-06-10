Donald Rolf (1951 – 2025)

(IT Manager At Sauder Woodworking)

Donald E. Rolf, age 73, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on June 7, 2025. Don worked as a manager of IT at Sauder Woodworking for many years.

Don was born on November 3, 1951, in Toledo, to the late Elmer and Lula (Baum) Rolf. On August 7, 1976, Don married the love of his life, Cindi (Carmona), and she survives.

Don loved gardening and specifically worked with flowers and succulents. In general, he loved being outside and enjoying wildlife. He enjoyed his koi fish and his koi pond.

Don was a woodworker and enjoyed building things. He was a collector of toys and marbles. Don was gifted musically, and passed the love of music on to his family.

Don is survived by his wife, Cindi; daughter, Kristen (Charlie) Krueger of Liberty Center; son, Ryan (Ashley) Rolf of Wauseon; daughter, Adrienne (Jordan) Baltosser of Stryker; grandchildren, Lilah, Billy, Cash, Penelope, Anderson, Margaret, and two on the way; sister, Nancy (Jim) Yarnell; nephew, Eric; and nieces, Karen and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Don’s memory are asked to consider the Wild Ones Oak Openings Region Chapter.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Rolf family.