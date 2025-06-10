Willis Shankster (1933 – 2025)

(1952 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Willis Roger Shankster age 91 of Montpelier was called to his heavenly home on May 19, 2025 with family at his side at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Willis was born to Clarence E. and Elma O. (Diesler) Shankster on August 13, 1933 in Superior Township in Montpelier, Ohio.

He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952 and was drafted into the US Army in 1953. Willis was stationed in Ft. Benning, Georgia and served 2 years active duty during the Korean War.

He then served 6 years in the Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1961. Willis married Charleen N. (Keiser) on August 17, 1958 and she preceded him in death in 2002.

Willie was a lifelong farmer, in addition to working at ARO Corporation in Bryan. He also worked at various construction companies and for Bill Runkle Plumbing and Heating. In 1981 he started Shankster Plumbing and Heating and continued working into his 80’s.

He retired from farming in 2000 but still enjoyed driving tractor part-time for John Fry. Willie enjoyed creating wooden toys that are treasured by his loved ones.

Family was very important to Willis and he taught his family his core values of working hard, doing a job right and to treat others the way you want to be treated. He was a lifelong member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier.

Willis is survived by his daughters Laura Shankster, Brenda Shankster and son Dan Shankster. He was a devoted Grandpa to four grandchildren, Brad (Ashly) Shankster, Stacie (Ryan) Beerbower, Amy Sullivan, and Emily Sullivan. A loving Great Grandpa to five great grandchildren, Brianna Shankster, Brantley Shankster, Elliot Beerbower, August Beerbower and Lola Beerbower. He is also survived by sister in-laws Chrystal (Keiser) Brown, Donna Keiser, Alice Shankster, Barb Shankster, brother in-law Chris (Donna) Keiser; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and neighborhood friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charleen Shankster, sister Evelyn Fox, brothers Earl, Wesley and Joe Shankster.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025 from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, June 17 at West Bethesda Church in rural Montpelier at 11 am with Larry Kennedy to officiate. Willie will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Those wishing to make a donation, please consider West Bethesda Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

The family would also like to extend a special thanks, to the nurses and staff at the hospice inpatient center for the loving care they gave to Willie and his family.