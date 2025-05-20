Delton Riehle (1946 – 2025)

(Edgerton Area Foundation Member)

Delton Clair Riehle of Edgerton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May, 16th, 2025, while surrounded by his loved ones at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance Ohio.

Delton was born on February 4th, 1946, to Allen and Helen (Day) Riehle. He was a 1964 graduate of Edgerton High School. He proudly served in the Army Reserve until September of 1970.

Delton married Wanda Hostetler in 1968 and welcomed to the world 2 sons, Ross Allen & Bradly Roger. Delton began working on Woodlawn Holstein Farms (started by his grandfather and great uncle) as young boy.

He later took full ownership of the family farm in 1969 as the third generation and has continued operations alongside his sons, (fourth generation) Ross and Brad.

The family legacy has proudly continued and will continue on for generations to come. Delton also followed the path of entrepreneurship like many of his fellow classmates and opened Riehle Construction for business in 1970.

Delton later married Janice (Mason) in 1976 and stepped up as a loving father figure and role model to Janice’s 3 children, Bonita, Dale, and Jamie.

They lived an extraordinary life together that was full of travel, adventure, and lots of love until Janice was called home to her Lord and Savior in May of 2022.

He was an active member of many organizations including The Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Post 10, Edgerton Area Foundation, and Edgerton Area Development Committee. He proudly served as a deacon at Life Changing Church in Edgerton.

He is preceded in death by his parents Allen & Helen Riehle; wives, Wanda Stalder and Janice Riehle; grandson, Logan Riehle; daughter in-law, Lauren (Cammack) Riehle and step-son, Jamie Mason.

Delton is survived by his wife, Ruth and her family, including locally, Ruthie (Judah) Hampton and their children, Maleah, Elijah, Ariella, Lilliana and Christina; sisters, Luana (Fred) Perkins and Thelma Riehle; sons, Ross (Victoria) Riehle and Bradly Riehle; step-children, Bonita (Mason) Hanson and Dale Mason; granddaughter, Megan Riehle; great granddaughter, Parker Riehle; 6 step-grandchildren Amanda (Dan) Pollard, Tiffany (Matt) Gutierrez, Joshua (CeCe) Mason, Jordan Mason, Liberty Mason, and Chance Mason; 7 step-great grandchildren, Paige (Collin) Sholl, Isiah Canales, Benjamin Juarez, Mercedes Mason, Rylee Mason, Marquis Mason, and Lillian Mason, step great-great grandchild, Cowen Sholl, as well as other extended family members and many friends.

Visitation for Delton C. Riehle will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 11:00 am at Life Changing Church,428 West Vine Street, Edgerton with Pastors Rick Stiver and Mike Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance Ohio as they have provided exceptional care for Delton as well as provided comfort for the family during time of need.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.