Jerome Barker, Jr. (1944- 2025)

(State Trooper With Swanton Post #89)

Jerome Barker Jr., age 80, of Swanton, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo Friday evening, May 16, 2025.

He was born in Toledo on September 28, 1944 to Jerome Barker Sr. and Rose (Rovito) Barker.

Jerome graduated from Woodmore High School in 1963 and attended college at the University of Findlay and University of Toledo.

During high school he met his future wife Joyce Ann Morawski and on November 10, 1967 he would marry his sweetheart and together be blessed with three sons, Jerry, James and Jeff Barker.

Jerome entered the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War and would serve from 1966 to 1968, before being honorably discharged. For 29 years, he served as an Ohio State Highway Trooper, primarily with Swanton Post #89.

While working as a state trooper, Jerome also painted residential and commercial properties for over 65 years. He was a member of several organizations including the Ohio State Troopers Association, Ohio Trooper’s Coalition, Swanton Elks and Swanton Athletic Boosters.

One of Jerome’s fondest hobbies was attending the University of Toledo women’s basketball games; always cheering them on and supporting them throughout their season and postseason tournaments.

He was an avid OSU football fan and enjoyed catching up on current events with his Swanton McDonald’s friends throughout the week.

Family was a central focus of Jerome, even during his busy working career, Jerome would always reserve time to attend his sons’ sporting events and activities.

He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Annette) Barker, James Barker and Jeff Barker; along with loving nieces, nephews and friends. Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Sr. in 1993; mother, Rose in 2004 and wife, Joyce Barker on June 16, 2024.

A private family funeral service will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery near Delta with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Jerome’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.