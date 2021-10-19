Dennis Bittinger (1952-2021)

Dennis L. Bittinger, age 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at 11:37 P.M. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.

He was currently employed by Kamco Industries in West Unity and Goodwill in Bryan. Dennis was a hard worker who enjoyed farming, working on cars, going to car shows and playing cards.

Dennis L. Bittinger was born on August 28, 1952, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of George L. and Jesse Lenora (Penn) Bittinger, Sr. He married Candace Ann Wheeler in 1970 and she preceded him in death in 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Lee Ann (Bruce) Ham, of Swanton, Ohio, and Melinda Marshall, of West Unity; one son, Andrew Bittinger, of South Lake Pleasant, Michigan; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia (Richard) Phillips, of Swanton, and Pamela Gambler, of West Unity.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, George Jr., Robert, and Fred Bittinger.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Nate Petrosky officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.