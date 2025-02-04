Mary Anna Dominique (1937 – 2025)

Mary Anna Dominique, 87 of Montpelier passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025 at her home. She was born on December 7, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to George E. and Erma Pearl (Kozsey) Berry.

Mary Ann had a great love for her family and her church. She raised her four children through the important years and was very proud of them.

Mary Ann loved working for the Montpelier Exemptive Village Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1980 as a teacher’s aide. She was involved in many aspects at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Mary Ann was in the Altar Society, church choir, Guitar Group, director of the sacrament program and went through the diaconate program at the Diocese of Toledo.

He is survived by her four children, Dennis P. Dominique of Montpelier, Michelle (Michael) Etzler of Greenwich, Ohio, Father Todd M. Dominique of Wauseon, Ohio, and David (Amanda) Dominique of Monroe, Michigan; eight grandchildren Kim Grubb, Jeremy (Tiffaney) Dominique, Jillian (Isaac) Burns, Nicholas (Leslie) Day, Megan Day, Dr. Janie Taylor, Gabriel Dominique, Ryan Dominique; seven great grandchildren Austin (MaryJoe) Grubb, Bronson (Mallory) Sines, William Burns, Ethaniel Day, Brooklynn Day, Maelie Day, Clinton Day, and Levi Day and four great great grandchildren.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph J. Dominique in April of 2012, infant son Gregory Allen Dominique, three brothers Jack, Elmer and Daniel Berry and one sister Diane Reichowe.

Visitation hours for Mary Ann will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 4-7 pm and one hour prior to Mass on Friday. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 7 pm at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church on Friday at 10:30 am with Father Todd Dominique to officiate. She will be buried at St. Caspars Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio.

Donations in memory of Mary Ann can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for funeral Masses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com