Betty Kuhn (1939 – 2025)

(Lifelong Resident Of Fayette)

FAYETTE—Betty J. Kuhn, age 85, lifelong resident of Fayette, died in her home on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Born in Gorham Township, she was the youngest of three children from the union of the late Floyd and Maudy (Hephner) Kuhn.

Betty loved to play cards and was an avid Euchre player. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together and crocheting.

Recently, she was active with the Fulton County Senior Center in Fayette where she attended weekly gatherings and enjoyed socializing with others in the community.

Surviving are a niece, Judy (Gene) Kunkle of West Unity; nephew, Dale Kuhn of Aurora, CO; great-nephew and nieces, Michael (Jeannie) Veillon, Leandra Veillon and Rosie (Del) Stewart; great-great nieces and nephews, Paige and Ryan Vaughn, Zoe Veillon (Skylar), Macey Kunkle and Jacob Stewart; and a great-great-great niece, Riley Vaughn.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in her death by a brother, L.C. (Rowena) Kuhn; her sister, Ruby (Maurice) Klophenstein; and a nephew-in-law, Bill Veillon.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 10:00 p.m. until the service begins at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Kim Repp will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s honor to benefit the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.