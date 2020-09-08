Dennis “Denny” Goebel (1943-2020)

Dennis “Denny” F. Goebel, 76, of Alvordton, passed away Saturday, September 6, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on October 28, 1943 in Edgerton to Bernard and Henrietta (Miller) Goebel. Denny spent his career working in construction as a general laborer.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Handsone; children Todd (Tammy), Heather, Hiedi, Jeff (Deborah), Jennifer (Pete) and April; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; six sisters; two brothers; several nieces and nephews and other family members.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, one son Troy Goebel, one brother and two sisters.

Per his wishes, no services will be held for Denny. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.