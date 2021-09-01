Denny Winzeler (1937-2021)

Denny Winzeler, age 84, died peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021, in his home at White Lake, North Carolina, from a lingering illness. Denny was born on July 3, 1937, in Waldron, Michigan, to Leland and Pauline (Stoner) Winzeler.

Denny was a longtime Bryan, Ohio, businessman, owning and operating Winzeler Construction, an underground utilities company, for 50 years.

After retiring from the business, he put his efforts toward developing and running an organic blueberry farm in North Carolina. Through his entrepreneurial efforts, Denny had met many new and good friends in the business world.

Denny and Polly (Brownwell) Winzeler, who survives, were married on Sept. 4, 1960. Denny is also survived by his two sons, Jeff (Beth) and Kip (Lisa); six grandchildren, Tiffinie Winzeler, Zac Winzeler, Austin Winzeler, Sidney Winzeler, Kate Winzeler and Spencer Winzeler; four stepgrandchildren, Danial Harms, Morgan Robinett, C.J. Coburn, and Kevin Coburn; three great-grandchildren, Madison Shepherd, Korbin Shepherd and Makenna Rohlf; sister, Lynda Soucie; and several nieces and nephews.

Denny is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Norma Jean Winzeler.

Denny graduated from Bryan High School and while in school participated in varsity basketball and track. After graduation, he attended Tri-State college in Angola, Indiana, but his interest in starting his own business led him to leave college and start a construction company instead.

Because of his love for sports, Denny was active in the Bryan Athletic Boosters and coached the grade school boys basketball teams for several years.

Denny helped build the Bryan High School track and football field that is used today. He was proud of the efforts of many community men and women who worked together to make the realization of a new sports facility happen.

Because of his longtime interest in all things construction and his love for God, Denny used his talents most recently to help build the White Lake Church and Christian Retreat in North Carolina.

Denny was a humble man and takes no credit for the work he did, giving the glory to God.

Two celebrations of life will be held for Denny, one at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021, at the White Lake Church and Christian Retreat Center in North Carolina. Another celebration of life will be held in his former hometown of Bryan, Ohio, at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021.