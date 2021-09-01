Roger Horton (1958-2021)

Roger Wayne Horton was born to Howard Franklin Horton and Berdettea (Landon) Horton in Hudson, Michigan, on July 26, 1958, and passed away in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 10, 2021. He was raised in a family of five brothers and three sisters.

Roger graduated from Hilltop High School in West Unity, Ohio, with the Class of 1976. He earned his degree in forestry from Michigan Technical University in Houghton, Michigan.

He married Mary Lynn Wolfrum in Spangle, Washington, on May 10, 1986. Together they had three children, Nathan James, Megan Michele and Andrew Joseph. Roger and Mary divorced 18 years later, in 2004, but remained good friends.

Roger was preceded n death by his parents; his brother, Stanley Ned Horton; and sister, Lois Ann Horton Warfield.

He is survived by brothers, Arlen (Rita) Horton, Jerry (Maureen) Horton, Thomas (Cindy) Horton, Richard (Christina) Horton; his sisters, Mary Horton (Dennis) Reutz and Janice Horton (Allan) Myers; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Mary Wolfrum DeStaffany, his children, Nathan Horton, Megan Horton (Clayron) Mabey and Andrew (Taylor) Horton. One grandson, James Fredric Mabey also survives.

Roger worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold, Ohio. When he moved to the Northwest in 1980, he began seasonal work for the U.S. Forest Service in the Kaniksu, St. Joe and Payette national forests, all located in Idaho.

He then worked for the Liberty School District for 10 years and recently retired from the wastewater treatment plant for the City of Cheney, Washington, on July 30, 2021, after 24 years of service.

Roger maintained his love for forestry by trimming trees in the Spokane area and taking in nature when fishing and hunting, hiking and camping with his children.

Roger was very patriotic and served with the Boy Scouts of America and helped at Young Women’s summer camp to teach proper care and respect for the American flag.

He gave of his time and put the welfare of others before his own. He was honest and always held true to this word. He loved nature and had knowledge of and respect for the forest and the critters that lived there.

He was humble and teachable and took his decision to join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints very seriously. He demonstrated this by serving faithfully in many callings.

Roger was a devoted father who loved and taught his children righteous principles. He would sing them songs, make up funny dances and games, cook them wonderful deer steaks and burgers and taught them the value of hard work and having fun at the same time.

He cherished his time with his children and dearly loved all children, taking the time to notice them. He loved being Dad, Uncle Roger and Papa.

Funeral services for Roger were held on Friday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cheney, Washington.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 129 N. Walnut St., Bryan, Ohio, for family and friends.

To honor Roger’s life and legacy, the family would ask that you serve another an/or donate to a charity of your choice.