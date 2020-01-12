Denver Hunter (1936-2020)

Denver D. Hunter, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, January 10, 2020. Mr. Hunter was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked on the Ohio turnpike for the Sinclair and Mobile gas stations, where he was a supervisor, and later retired from The Ohio Art Company with forty years of service.

Denver was a member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233, and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Nascar racing. For many years he enjoyed wintering at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Denver D. Hunter was born on June 19, 1936, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Glen L. and Leva A. (Hubble) Hunter. He married Roma K. Durst on December 29, 1973, in Daytona Beach and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers, Richard (Diana) Hunter, of Wauseon, Ohio, and Laylin (Charlene) Krill, of Bryan, and three sisters, Margaret (Tom) Lawson and Londa Champion, both of Bryan, and Vivian Smith, of Coos Bay, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne Krill and Marvin Hunter; and one sister, Betty Keller.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Ted Mathes officiating. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

