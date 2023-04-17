DeWayne “Dewey” Hand (1975-2023)

DeWayne “Dewey” Hand, 48 years of West Unity, Passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Regency Hospital, Sylvania, Ohio.

Dewey was born January 7, 1975, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Michael and Debbie (VanArsdalen) Hand.

He was a 1993 graduate of Hilltop High School. Dewey was employed by Tomco for the past 16 years. Dewey enjoyed arm wrestling, watching MMA, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He was full of life and always a pleasure to be around, there was never a dull moment around Dewey. Dewey was a faithful Christian man, who walked with his Lord.

Surviving are his parents, Michael and Debbie Hand of West Unity; one daughter, Nina (Tyriek McDade) Hand of Edgerton; one granddaughter, Autumn McDade; grandmother, Myrtle VanArsdalen; four siblings, Michael (Theresa) Hand of Columbus, Ohio, Tina (Jeremy) Dennis of Pioneer; Martha (Peter) Frasca of Hopkinton, MA., and Jeremy (Tess) Hand-VanVlerah of Cecil and numerous loving siblings; former wife, Rebecca (Wagner) Hand of Edgerton and many nieces, nephews and a great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Mildred (Towns) Hand, DeWayne VanArsdalen; one aunt, Sherry (Hand) Dietrich; two uncles, Donald C. Hand and David A. VanArsdalen.

A Celebration of Life for DeWayne “Dewey” Hand will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at the West Unity United Methodist Church with Pastor Jay Moore officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Friday. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Dewey VanArsdalen Memorial Trust, c/o: P.O. Box 605, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

