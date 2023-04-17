Arthur “Bill” Good (1933-2023)

Arthur W. “Bill” Good, 90, of Alvordton, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

He was born on February 2, 1933 in Dundee, MI to Arthur and Alverda (Oyer) Good. Arthur graduated from Alvordton High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

On December 15, 1956 he married Sharon “Joan” Manley at Central United Brethren Church in Montpelier and she survives.

Arthur worked as a machinist for Aro Corps in Bryan for over 40 years, retiring in 1996. He also enjoyed working as a carpenter in his free time.

Arthur was a member of Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church in Osseo, MI, where he served as church treasurer for many years and was very involved within the church community. Arthur also was involved with Youth for Christ while his children were young.

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Good, Arthur is survived by his three children, Christine (Reverend Randy) Ritchey of Mercer, PA, Sandra (Hillis) Boothman of Camden, MI and Jeffrey (Barbette) Good of Hillsdale, MI; ten grandchildren, Matt (Mindy) Ritchey, Megan (Matt) Crawford, Brandon (Richelle) Ritchey, Jason (Melissa) Boothman, Amanda (Matt) Kaake, Nathan (Colette) Boothman, Justin (Katelyn) Good, LaShawn Good, Chandler Good and Mason Good; 24 great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Burkholder and Janice Goldsmith; one brother, Robert (Ruth) Good; and brother-in-law, Robert Livensparger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great granddaughter, Eden Rain Boothman; one sister, Mary Livensparger; and two brothers-in-law, Eldo Burkholder and Bruce Goldsmith.

Visitation for Arthur will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, OH. A funeral service with Pastor Rick Maloyed to officiate will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church, 7228 Bird Lake Road South in Osseo, MI. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorials may be given to Bird Lake Christian Academy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.