Dewayne Vent (1957-2022)

Dewayne Vent, age 65, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home.

Dewayne was a AAA mechanic for Campbell’s Soup and then Silgan Can Company prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed living the lake life- boating, fishing, sitting around a campfire, hunting and gambling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Dewayne Vent was born on April 2, 1957, in Marston, Missouri, the son of Donnie D. and Margie (Hampton) Vent, Sr.

He was a graduate of Bryan High School. He married Laurie R. Coulon on May 1, 1976 in Bryan and she survives.

Dewayne is also survived by his sons, Josh (Kimberly) Vent, of Camden, Michigan and Jeremy (Hailey) Vent, of Exton, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jacob (Tori Manz) Vent, Brooklynn (Derek Roe) Vent, Allison and Hudson Vent; three great grandchildren, Evie, Jase and Laylah with another on the way; his mother, Margie Vent, of Bryan and sister, Cynthia (Scott) Richardson, of Coldwater.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Vent, Sr. and brother, Donnie Vent, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with a memorial service to follow officiated by Pastor Eric Daily.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Quest Therapeutic Services, 461 Cann Road, West Chester, PA 19382, by visiting their website at www.questtherapeutic.com or email at info@questtherapeutic.com .

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.