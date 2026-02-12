DeWayne Wortkoetter (1940 – 2026)

DeWayne A. Wortkoetter, age 85, of rural Edon, Ohio, died at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Wortkoetter was a graduate of Edon High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of the Edon Farmers Co-op and Farm Bureau. DeWayne was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer. He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre.

DeWayne A. Wortkoetter was born May 21, 1940, in Williams County, the son of Oscar A. and Ila M. (Blomeke) Wortkoetter. He married Linda L. Headley on Jan. 27, 1962, in Blakeslee, Ohio. She preceded him in death June 30, 2008.

DeWayne is survived by three sons, Andrew J. (Sarah) Wortkoetter of Greenfield, Indiana, Alan J. (Michelle) Wortkoetter of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Marvin A. (Melody Sheely) Wortkoetter of Edon, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his sister, Regina Bowling of Edon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; one son, John D. Wortkoetter, in 1985; and longtime companion Shirley Ann Aldrich in 2022.

Services for DeWayne A. Wortkoetter will be Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, with Fr. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio.

Memorials in the name of DeWayne Wortkoetter are requested to the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association (DEBRA).

Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.