James “Jim” Brown (1959 – 2026)

(Devoted Father, Grandfather, & Friend)

James “Jim” Justin Brown, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2026. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and son whose legacy will be marked by faith, love of family, and gratitude for the life he was given.

Born and raised in northwest Ohio, Jim was born on Jan. 10, 1959, in Napoleon, Ohio, and graduated from Hicksville High School in 1977, where he earned the nickname “Fish.”

In 1985, he met Shereene McFarlane in a drive-through — he flirted, offered her a job at Domino’s, and, as the story goes, that was that. They were married on April 26, 1987, and together raised three children.

Jim worked in many roles throughout his life, including working his way up in Domino’s, starting under his brother Tim, managing a location in Houma, La., then moving on to manage one in Palmdale, Calif., before eventually franchising a Domino’s in Hesperia, Calif.

Jim later made the big decision to sell his franchise and bring his family back to northwest Ohio, a move that reflected his deep connection to home and family.

After returning to Ohio, his career included working as a dispatcher for Bryan Trucking Company; serving as village administrator for Edgerton and Hicksville; CFO for Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Therma-Tru.

He ultimately retired as custodial manager for Allen County Schools. He also served in the Army National Guard. He found great joy working alongside his brother Mike Brown at his Tasty Pizza shops.

Wrestling was a lifelong passion for Jim. He wrestled, coached, and refereed for 15 years. He remained a devoted fan of the sport, taking special pride in watching his son, nephews, and grandsons compete.

Wrestling was more than a sport to him — it was community, discipline, and joy. He was looking forward to giving back further by helping coach the Edgerton Biddy Wrestling Program next year.

Jim loved people and truly never knew a stranger. After finding sobriety, he poured himself into helping others do the same. He was the founder and chair of the Edgerton Trinity Bible Church AA Chapter and a longtime member and trustee at Trinity Bible Church.

He faithfully volunteered in a soup kitchen every Thanksgiving. He was also looking forward to becoming a mentor with the Allen County Veterans Court Program, continuing his commitment to serving others.

He took great joy in being a father and grandfather, and nothing made him happier than time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was proud of them, present with them, and deeply thankful for the relationships that mattered most. He will be deeply missed by his whole family at gatherings, holidays, and sporting events, where his intentional presence was always felt.

Like all lives, his journey was not without hardship. But those who knew him best know that he grew, reflected, and worked to make things right. He was at peace with God and with himself and was not afraid of death, knowing it would deliver him to his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Flegal; stepfather, Harold Flegal; grandparents, Richard and Martha May Dillon and Eldred and Julia Brown; and his brother, Neil Therrell.

He is survived by his parents, Edwin Brown and Carolynn Brown; children, Chelsa (Graham) Blue, Kayla Brown, and Matthew Brown; beloved grandchildren, Kase, Corban, and Arielle; Chevelle, Avaya, Everett, and Barrett; Elijah; siblings, Tim (Marie) Brown, Jennifer (Mitch) Newcomer, Mike (Tracy Takach) Brown, Tony (Amanda) Brown, and D. Matthew (Peggy) Brown; and many extended family members including cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love of family, perseverance, and service to others. He will be remembered with gratitude and love, knowing he now rests in God’s care.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at Trinity Bible Church on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., where friends and family are invited to gather, share memories, and honor Jim’s life.

His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to organizations close to Jim’s heart, including:

Trinity Bible Church; Wounded Warrior Project; Tunnel to Towers Foundation; US Wrestling Foundation: www.uswrestlingfoundation.org/ways-to-give/; Alcoholics Anonymous, either through a local chapter or online: www.aa.org/donate

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com