Diana Dubois (1967 – 2024)

(Worked At Sauder Woodworking)

Diana May Dubois, age 56, of Wauseon, passed away in her home on February 3, 2024. Diana worked at Sauder Woodworking in the hardware department.

Diana was born on September 23, 1967, in Waldron, Michigan, to the late Gary and Martha (Irish) Dubois.

Diana enjoyed cooking and gardening. She also loved her cats, Fred, and Hope, watching the reality show, Big Brother, and fishing.

Surviving is her daughter, Jenna (Chris) Hogrefe of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Carson, and Carleigh; and life partner since 1996, Joe Cruz. She is also survived by her siblings, Dawn Paradine Irish, Deb Dubois, and Doug Dubois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Daniel Irish, and Dale Dubois.

Visitation for Diana will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 3pm to 5pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Dubois family.