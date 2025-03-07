Dolores Schaffner (1928 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Fayette High School)

FAYETTE – Dolores M. Schaffner, age 96, of Fayette, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, under the care of Community Health Professionals Hospice.

She was born in Fayette on August 5, 1928, to the late Lowell T. and Lelia A. (Smith) Beaverson.

A graduate of Fayette High School, she then married Herbert N. Schaffner in Fayette on February 14, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2022. Dolores was a homemaker her entire life and a member of Fayette Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Leslie (Laura) Schaffner, Rose Ann (Larry) Habrun, Kim Schaffner, and Robin (David) Brinegar; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lowell V. Beaverson.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle Schaffner; and a sister, Juanita Brehm.

Funeral services for Dolores took place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Fayette Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Stiver, officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be given to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Dolores’ memory can be given to Fayette Methodist Church or Fayette Volunteer Fire Department Association.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.