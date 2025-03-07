Larry Hetrick (1959 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan AmVets Post 54)

Larry Hetrick, age 65, of Defiance passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025 at CHP Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

He was employed for over 20 years as a mechanic at Keller’s Trucking, Defiance, Ohio. Larry was a longtime member of the Bryan AmVets Post 54. He enjoyed working on cars and the company of his cats.

Larry was born on October 6, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Luther and Helen (Crouse) Hetrick. Larry was a 1978 graduate of Fairview High School and attended Four County Career Center.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Mark) Midtgard, of Yuma, Arizona; granddaughter, Ashlynn Nichols, of Napoleon, Ohio; grandson, Dawson Nichols, of Dublin, Ohio; brothers, Harmon L. Hetrick, of Hicksville, Ohio and Richard (Marilyn) Hetrick, of Ney, Ohio; nephews, Phil Hetrick and Keith Hetrick, both of Ney, Ohio and Harmon N. Hetrick of Hicksville, Ohio, and niece, Joni Antoine, of Defiance, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Keller’s Clubhouse, 24375 Elliott Road, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.