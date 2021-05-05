Donald Boman (1938-2021)

Donald Boman, age 82, of Swanton, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice, Defiance. Don was born in Wauseon on June 13, 1938 to the late Raymond and Helen (Tarr) Boman.

Don worked as a mechanic for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed model trains, toy collecting and working with his hands. A down to earth type of man, Don enjoyed being with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by daughters, Jodie (David) McGraw-Heller; Lisa (Timothy) Carlston; son, James (Jackie) Boman; 9 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret and Edith.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Dale and sister, Marilyn.

In keeping with Donald’s wishes, there will no visitation or services. Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.