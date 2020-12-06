Donald Craig (1973-2020)

Donald Ellie Craig, 47 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in his home with his family at his side. Don was born November 10, 1973, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of Ronald Lee and Frances Lenora (Fultz) Craig, Sr. He was a graduate of Paulding High School.

Don was a very talented mechanic, and worked at several area repair shops, prior to going on disability in 2005. Don loved working on cars, but his love for his grandchildren and family could not be superseded.

Surviving is his wife, Rochelle of Bryan; his parents, Ronald (Frances) Craig, Sr. of Paulding; three step daughters, Marjorie Hardman of Van Wert, Ohio, Cherise Miles of Bradenton, Florida and Kristine Sees of Sherwood, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tavien Miles, Kenya Miles, Na’Mae Miles, Linken Carroll and Waverly Sees; two brothers, Ronald (Jessica) Craig, Jr. of Paulding, Ohio, William (Cathy) Craig of Lima, Ohio; three sisters, Heather (Lloyd) Kenner of Paulding, Ohio, Kerry (Mike) Geiger of Paulding, Ohio and Erin (Jerry) Collins of Paulding, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the Nursing Staff in the Intensive Care Unity at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers for their tender care for Don while he was a patient there.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the ICU Nurses at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, 433 West High Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

