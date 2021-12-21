Donald Crawford (1951-2021)

Facebook

Donald L. Crawford, age 70, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, where he was a patient.

Don was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie No. 2233. He attended Life Changing Church and was a devoted Christian.

Donald L. Crawford was born on Feb. 12, 1951, in Sherwood, Ohio, the son of Glen and Grace (Belman) Crawford.

He is survived by his sister, Sonya Toms of Edgerton, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul Bodell and Glen Crawford Jr.; a sister, Helen Johnston-Bear; and an infant daughter, Tasha Crawford.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Bryan Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

