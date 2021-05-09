Donald DeVlaminck (1953-2021)

Donald R. DeVlaminck, age 68, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away in his home early on Friday, May 7, 2021. Mr. DeVlaminck attended Edgerton High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as a truck driver and also as a bartender at the Brass Rail and Fremont Pub.

Don enjoyed listening to country music and loved to fish and watch TV, especially old movies.

Donald R. DeVlaminck was born on February 27, 1953, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, the son of Richard H. and Betty Jean (Strouse) DeVlaminck.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela (Alan) Hartman, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Anthony Spangler, Dreama Gibbs, and Koven Spangler; one great-granddaughter, Maggie Brown; two brothers, Tracy (Connie) Moog, of Williams Center, Ohio, and Dale (Deb) DeVlaminck, of Butler, Indiana; three sisters, Karen (Robert) Robison, of Pioneer, Ohio, Deb (Richard) Martin, of Wyoming, and Tammy Gressett, of Butler; and his beloved cat, “Sissy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Danny DeVlaminck; and one sister, Judy Geiger.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website