Donald “Don” Ruffer (1949 – 2025)

Donald “Don” E. Ruffer, age 76, of Stryker, passed away on August 3, 2025, in his home, following an extended illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Don was born on January 25, 1949, to the late James “Jim” E. and Mildred “Midge” E. (Rittenhouse) Ruffer.

He was a 1967 graduate of Stryker High School. He served his country as a member of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Upon his return home, he was a farmer and later became a truck driver.

On December 8, 2007, he married Mary “Moo” (Zigler), and she survives. Don is lovingly remembered by his four sons, Stacy (Kara) Ruffer, Errin (Ashley) Ruffer, Alex (Chiara) Ruffer, and Amos (Jean Tsai) Ruffer, whom he shared with his first wife, Dawn (Auby) Guilford.

Don is dearly loved as a father by Mary’s children, Dani (Jake Garvin) Sidle and Tyson Sidle. He was a proud grandpa of 13 grandchildren, Ryan, McKenzie, Rigby, Gideon, Noah, Elena, Claire, Avery, Emory, Audrey, Bradley, Jozlynn, and Sidney. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Ruffer, and sister, Lisa (Scott) John; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

For several years, he helped put on the Bean Creek Festival and after that held many hog roasts at his home. He played baseball for Frank’s Sawmill team for many years and was an avid Yankees fan.

He also loved music and accumulated thousands of albums through the years. He also enjoyed singing karaoke. He had an extreme love of animals, even taking in all the strays in the neighborhood.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their help and also a special thank you to the VA aide, Penny Hockensmith, for her assistance the last few months.

Visitation for Don will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker, from 12pm to 4pm. A funeral service will take place at 4pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Alex Ruffer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society or the Stryker American Legion.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Ruffer family.