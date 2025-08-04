Joan Merrill (1932 – 2025)

Joan Abigail (Miller) Merrill was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 22, 1932, to Gail and Kenneth Miller. She married Donald Merrill on July 4, 1953, after he returned from the war in Korea.

In fact, Don left his base in Maryland on a weekend pass to travel over 500-miles back to Wauseon, Ohio to marry Joan on July 4, 1953.

The grandfather of her future son-in-law, Judge Barber, opened the courthouse to issue the paperwork needed to marry on a national holiday so Don and Joan could return to the base in Maryland before he could be reported as missing.

Together, they raised three daughters and remained married for 70 years before his passing on February 26, 2024.

Joan worked for the Wauseon school system for many years, first as a cook and then as a secretary at Burr Road Middle School.

In retirement, she loved to spend time working in her flower gardens, tending to her koi pond, and rearranging her house. Joan’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were one of her main joys in life.

She loved her many visits with them all and proudly displayed photos of them throughout the house. Joan also loved cats and wildlife. If she caught a spider, fly, or ant in her house, she would always gently trap it and then release it outside.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers James, Chuck (killed in Korea), Eddie, and Allen. She is survived by daughters Ann Barber, Jill Godziek, and Amy Wyatt, as well as nieces Ann Oberski, Carol Tiffany, and Jeff Miller. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Joan wished to be cremated and have her ashes mingled with Don’s.

The family will celebrate her life at her home on Saturday, August 9 from noon to 2. Friends are welcome to stop by and join them.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Wauseon Historical Society or the Fulton County Humane Society.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Merrill family. The obituary for Joan was lovingly prepared by her family.