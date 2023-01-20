Donald Frank (1935-2023)

Donald P. Frank, age 87, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Prior to his retirement, he had been co-owner and employed at Frank’s Sawmill.

“Donnie” was born on January 22, 1935, the son of Herman and Gladys (Aeschliman) Frank. On October 26, 1958, he married Judith E. Karnes, who survives.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Stryker. Donnie enjoyed teaching children about his Savior, Jesus Christ, in AWANA and as a chaplain at CCNO.

As a volunteer for many years at Stryker Local Schools, he tutored children with learning their numbers, the alphabet, and he’s most noted for teaching numerous children how to tie their shoes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Donnie spent many summer days and evenings at the ball diamond as a Little League and Pony League coach and never missed a sporting event of his sons and grandsons.

He was an avid follower and vocal fan of Frank’s Sawmill softball team. For numerous years he also enjoyed hopping on the bowling alley for Frank’s Sawmill.

After retiring, you were likely to run into him playing golf at Riverside Greens. Donnie always had a pair of binoculars handy to watch his birds.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Judy, are Tracy “Herman” (Kate) Frank of Stryker, Tony (Leila) Frank of Stryker, Trevor Frank of Archbold and Trent Frank of Toledo. He is also survived by grandsons Brooks Frank and Justin (Crystal) Sims and by 3 great-grandchildren, Devin, Connor and Colten.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Chuck, Ronnie, Lee, Gene, Kenny and Richie Frank; and two sisters, Jennie Wooton and Rose English.

Visitation for Donnie will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5 pm to 8pm at the First Baptist Church of Stryker, Ohio. Also, funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church on Friday, January 27, 2023, 10 am with Pastor Sean Ingram officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Evansport Cemetery, just south of Evansport, Ohio.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to First Baptist Church of Stryker or the charity of the donor’s choice.

The obituary for Donnie was lovingly prepared by his family.