Donald Jodry (1956 – 2025)

Donald J. Jodry, 68 years of West Unity, passed away Saturday, September 6, 2025, in his home. Donald was born October 31, 1956, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Vernon E. and Mary (Mason) Jodry.

He was a 1974 graduate of Stryker High School. He served our country in the United States Army, while earning his associates degree from Leeward Community College International.

Donald worked for Bryan Custom Plastics and Spangler Candy Company until he decided to form and operate his own business, Jodry’s Small Engine Repair. Donald enjoyed working on anything that needed fixed, and in his younger years, motorcycle racing.

Surviving are his two children, Donna J. Jodry of Mark Center and Mathew Vasquez of Gaylord, Michigan; six grandchildren, Piper Cupps, Jack Estel, Camillia Gimenez, Carsyn Clifton, Caden Clifton and Camden Clifton; three great-grandchildren, Lyla Clifton, Myles Clifton and Thomas Lancaster, IV; one brother, Paul Jodry of West Unity. He was preceded in death by his parent and one sister.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

