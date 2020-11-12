Donald Parker (1943-2020)

Donald L. Parker, 77 years, of Sherwood, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Gardens of Paulding, Paulding, Ohio. He was born November 5, 1943 in Paulding, Ohio, the son of the late Dallas and Nellie (Bristol) Parker.

Don was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School. Don served in the Army National Guard. He married Shirley Aschliman on November 24, 1992 in Sherwood, Ohio. Don was a carpenter at Hartzog Lumber. In his free time, Don enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading westerns and mystery novels. He especially cherished his time he spent with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley Parker of Sherwood, Ohio; two daughters, Susie (Steven) Klein of Auburn, Indiana and Holly (Scott) Anderson of Hastings, Michigan; three step-children, Jeffrey Zellner of Sherwood, Ohio, Sabrina (Dustin) Favourite of Montpelier, Ohio and Tamara Cully of Sherwood, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Parker of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Pamela Raudabaugh of Caledonia, Michigan, Spencer Klein of Auburn, Indiana and Trinity Parker of Hastings, Michigan.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Parker and great-granddaughter, Kyleen Parker.

To honor Don’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Don to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com