Donald “Pete” Kolb, Jr. (1945-2023)

Donald “Pete” Franklin Kolb, Jr., age 77, of Wauseon, passed away April 3, 2023 at his home. Pete worked as a mechanic for many years, and later as the groundskeeper at Harrison Lake Park.

Pete was born on December 9, 1945, in Wauseon, to the late Donald Franklin and Corabelle (Segrist) Kolb, Sr.

He was a graduate of Wauseon High School. Pete served his country as a member of the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and working on vintage cars while drinking a cold Busch Light.

Pete is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Michael) Baird and Margaret Ellen Kolb, II Krasula, both of Wauseon; grandchildren, Mitchell, Marin, Mason, and Taylor; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Judy Rupp and Joseph Kolb.

A graveside service for Pete will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Wauseon Union Cemetery, at 11am, with Pastor Donald Krieger officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Wauseon VFW Post 7424 or the Wauseon Legion Post 265.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Kolb family.