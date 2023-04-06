Anna Saneda (1937-2023)

Anna Marie Saneda, nee Prasek, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Bryan, Ohio where she had been a resident.

Anna Marie was born on December 15, 1937, in Burlington, Ohio, the daughter of Cyril J. and Agnes M. (Tomecek) Prasek.

She graduated from Stryker High School in 1956 and worked for LaChoy Foods in Archbold for many years before eventually retiring from the Williams County Commissioner’s Office.

She married Roy M. Saneda on March 17, 1972 in Bryan and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2011.

Anna Marie is survived by her stepchildren, Timothy (Lisa) Saneda, Thomas (Laura) Saneda, Tori Saneda, and Theresa (John) Durbin; step grandchildren, Kara, Keshia, Katlin, Kelsey, Alicson and Brycen; and step great grandchildren Shae, Makenly, Alivia, Kohen, Sayler and Eliana. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Graveside funeral services for Anna will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 P..M. at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan with Pastor Ruth Carder-Crist officiating.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arraignments.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Wesley United Methodist Church or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

