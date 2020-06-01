Donna Athy (1943-2020)

Donna Jean Athy, 77, of Montpelier, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. She was born on February 23, 1943 in Adrian, MI to Cecil M. and Rose Mary (Ireland) Godfrey.

Donna was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, where she was active with the First United Methodist Women’s Group. She loved to knit and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Donna is survived by her husband of 31 years, Donald A. Athy; two sons, Dennis (Amy) Smith of Lexington, KY and Michael (Jenny) Smith of Kokomo, IN; three step children, Kathy Miller of Georgia, Nancy Cox of Florida and Greg (Brenda) Athy of Montpelier; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three siblings, Susan Johnson of Fort Wayne, Rose (Dan) Metcalf of Fletcher, NC and John (Diane) Godfrey of Delaware, OH; uncle, Richard Apt of Montpelier; and cousin, Angela (Duane) Moor of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Denise Kay Smith.

Donna will be laid to rest in a private service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Women's Group.