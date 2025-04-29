Donna Buehrer (1927 – 2025)

(Worked As LPN At FCHC)

Donna L. Buehrer, age 97, passed away on Sunday morning, April 27, 2025 at Hillside Country Living where she had been a resident. She was born on November 3, 1927 to Donald C. and Beulah (Johnson) Myers in Fulton County.

She was a 1945 graduate of Pioneer High School and went on to receive her license as an LPN. Donna worked at the Fulton County Health Center as an LPN for 20 years.

In her leisure time she loved reading the Bible, Christian novels and historical novels, and knitting. Her favorite place was home.

Donna is survived by her children, Joan (Lynn) Aschliman of Archbold, Janet (Richard) Wright of Leome, TN, Holly Buehrer of Ethridge, TN; daughter in law, Lynne Buehrer of West Unity; sister Phyllis Bogart and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald C. and Beulah Myers; husband, Donald E Buehrer; daughter, Julie; son, David Buehrer; brother, Davis Myers; granddaughter-in-law, Leslie Aschliman; grandson-in-law, Doug Schrock.

The family will receive guests from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Grisier Funeral Home- Archbold, 303 Stryker Street, with a Funeral Service starting at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Archbold Evangelical Church or to Hillside Country Living.