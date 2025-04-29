James Schaedler (1940 – 2025)

(Started Schaedler Farm Drainage In 1975)

WALDRON—James Philip Schaedler, age 84, of Waldron, died early Monday morning, April 28, 2025, at his home, in the loving care of his family and Elara Caring Hospice.

He was born August 28, 1940, in Whiteford Township, Michigan to the late Carl and Florence (Clampitt) Schaedler.

In 1968, James was married to Connie Goetz of Blissfield. They shared four children together, and she preceded him in death in November of 1978.

On July 2, 1980, Jim married Pauline “Polly” (Briskey) Wines, and joined their two families together.

Jim worked his early years at Willys Overland Motors and as a dairy farmer. Jim started Schaedler Farm Drainage in 1975, which proudly remains in operation today.

In addition to his wife, Polly, he is survived by his children, Cheston (Amy) Schaedler, Brett (Renee) Schaedler, Leslie (Lewis) Clemensen, Ryan (Chesna) Schaedler, Laurie Michael, Michael (Regina) Wines, and Phillip (Jennifer) Wines; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and an additional expected soon.

He was preceded in his death by his parents; first wife, Connie (Goetz) Schaedler; brother, Harold (Bernadine) Schaedler; his sisters, Doris (Harley) Hartline and Maxine (Lorus) Hall; a grandson, Cody Wines; and a great-granddaughter, Aria Lewis.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 4 – 8 p.m. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 2, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Kim Repp will officiate. Burial will follow at Waldron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jim are suggested to benefit the Waldron District Library, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Elara Caring Hospice.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.